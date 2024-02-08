Srinagar terror attack: Second victim dies; security tightened in city

Srinagar, Feb 8 (PTI) A worker from Punjab who was injured in Wednesday's terror attack in Srinagar's Habba Kadal area died at the SKIMS hospital here this morning, taking the toll to two in the first targeted killing of the year by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

The city is on alert following the attack with security measures being intensified and authorities asking people to be cautious and vigilant.

Rohit Masih succumbed to injuries at the SKIMS Hospital here this morning. He was shifted to the tertiary care institution late Wednesday night after his condition worsened at the SMHS Hospital, officials said.

On Wednesday, Amritpal Singh, also a worker from Punjab, was shot dead from point blank range at Shalla Kadal in uptown Habba Kadal.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and political parties in the Union Territory have strongly condemned the attack, the responsibility of which was taken by the banned 'The Resistance Front (TRF)', a shadow group of Pakistan-based Lashker-e-Taiba.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Range) V K Birdi emphasised that security measures have been intensified and urged for caution.

While police are actively working to solve the case, Birdi asserted that security grids are in place and are operational. Authorities have asked the public to remain cautious and vigilant in the wake of the attack.

"We have already intensified patrolling, and we are working on solving the case," Birdi told PTI.

Refusing to share details on the incident, Birdi said it will be premature to tell things. "Sometimes it becomes prejudicial for investigations but we are definitely working on it (on the case)," he said.

Security forces have also initiated a search operation in and around the area of the attack, and have been conducting random checking of individuals in various parts of the city.

The Wednesday's terror incident found mention in the Lok Sabha, with Congress MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh expressing concern over the death of the two workers from his state.

"This is a matter of concern. Their bodies have reached Punjab today. What is the reason behind the killings? The government there has termed it as a terrorist attack. There is a need to take care of their families," he said.

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah, while speaking at the Left Democratic Front (LDF) protest, asked why assembly polls are not being held in Jammu and Kashmir and wondered what was gained from the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution.

"When they (Centre) abrogated Article 370, they said it was responsible for terrorism. Yesterday, two innocent people were shot dead (in Srinagar)," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said, while expressing his condemnation of the terror group for killing the innocent civilians.

In Jammu, a handful of activists of the Rashtriya Bajrang Dal (RBD) held protests.

Last year, terrorists had carried out three attacks on non-local workers, resulting in the death of two and injuries to three others.

While a circus worker from Udhampur district was shot dead by terrorists on May 30, 2023, in Anantnag district, brick kiln worker Mukesh Kumar from Bihar was shot dead by the ultras on October 31 last year in Pulwama district.

Three labourers were injured in an attack by terrorists in the Gagren area of Shopian district on July 13. PTI ZEH MIJ SKL SKL ANB ANB