Srinagar to host Kashmir Literature Festival-2025 on October 11-12

Srinagar, Oct 4 (PTI) Srinagar will host the two-day Kashmir Literature Festival-2025 on October 11-12 to celebrate words, culture and heritage, the organisers said on Saturday.

The much-awaited Kashmir Literature Festival (KLF), a flagship initiative of the Srikula Foundation, will be held at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre here, bringing together noted authors, poets, journalists, thinkers, and artists to celebrate literature, ideas, and dialogue, they said at a press conference.

With thought-provoking sessions, panel discussions, book launches, poetry readings, and cultural performances, KLF-2025 promises to be a vibrant confluence of creativity and inspiration, the organisers said.

More than 50 speakers and authors from diverse fields will participate in the event, which will host sessions on contemporary literature, history, media, art, technology, and cultural heritage, with special focus on young voices, women writers, and Kashmiri literature.

A book fair, art exhibition, and events showcasing Kashmir's rich traditions will be the highlights of the event, the organisers said.

Naira Manzoor from the Srikula Foundation said through the festival, the foundation strives to preserve, celebrate, and promote the rich literary heritage of Kashmir.

It provides a platform for writers, poets, and storytellers to reach wider audiences while ensuring that the Valley's unique voices, traditions, and narratives continue to inspire generations to come, she said.

Jehanzeb Allaqband, a member of the organising team, said the festival is a celebration of words, ideas, and culture in the heart of the Valley.

More than just a gathering of writers and thinkers, it is a vibrant platform where stories come alive, voices are heard, and dialogues bridge communities, he said.

Allaqband also said that with sessions spanning literature, art, history, and contemporary thought, KLF brings together diverse perspectives, nurtures emerging talent, and showcases the rich literary and cultural heritage of Kashmir to audiences both local and global. PTI SSB SHS ARI