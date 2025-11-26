Srinagar witnesses coldest night of season at -3.9 deg C

Srinagar, Nov 26 (PTI) Cold conditions tightened its grip on Kashmir on Wednesday as Srinagar experienced the coldest night of the season at minus 3.9 degrees Celsius, while the mercury settled below the freezing point at most places in the Valley, officials said on Wednesday.

The night temperature in Srinagar was 4 degrees below the normal for the season, officials at the local meteorological department said.

Konibal in south Kashmir's Pulwama district was the coldest recorded place in the Valley at minus 5.5 degrees Celsius. The Pahalgam tourist resort recorded a low of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature in Gulmarg settled at zero degree Celsius, the officials said.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the Valley, recorded minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara in north Kashmir settled for a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius.

The MeT department has forecast mainly dry weather across Kashmir till December 2, with a possibility of a further fall in the night temperature. PTI SSB ARI