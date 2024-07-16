Sringeri Math advises caution to devotees over swollen River Tunga

Bengaluru, Jul 16 (PTI) Dakshinamnaya Sri Sharada Peetham, also known as Sringeri Math, on Tuesday issued a cautionary note, asking devotees to be careful as the River Tunga is flowing well above the danger mark.

Sringeri Math is located in Chikmagalur district in Karnataka.

The official 'X' handle of the Peetham said, "…devotees are advised to exercise caution and urged to stay away from the riverbanks." According to the weather department, Sringeri received 190 mm of rainfall on July 15. The intensity is expected to reduce by Sunday, said weather experts.

Pointing to a video on 'X', a weather enthusiast calling himself Ghats of Karnataka (@ByTheRiverTunga) on 'X', said the vital road connecting many villages to Sringeri is inundated right now. "It is under several feet of water," he pointed out.

Another 'X' user, Naveen Reddy (@navin_ankampali) also shared a video showing the flooding near the temple premises. "… parking area completely inundated at the moment," he posted.

With the sacred period of Chaturmasya in progress, a lot of devotees are expected to visit the Sringeri temple for a darshan of Jagadguru Sri Adi Shankaracharya, as it is considered auspicious.

Sringeri is the foremost of the four Aamnaaya Peethams established by Adi Shankaracharya.