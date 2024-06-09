Srinivasa Varma's grassroots level work propels him to union cabinet

Amaravati, Jun 9 (PTI) B Srinivasa Varma, who took oath as minister on Sunday, is a grassroots BJP leader from Bhimavaram, the rice bowl of Andhra Pradesh, and he started his political journey from the party's yuva morcha, over three decades ago.

The 57-year-old leader from West Godavari district became BJYM district president in 1991 and over the years, he has held party positions including Bhimavaram town president, West Godavari district secretary and state secretary. He organised BJP state executive meetings in Bhimavaram four times and also played a role in the victories of UV Krishnam Raju in 1999 and G Ganga Raju in 2014 from the Narsapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

He contested as a BJP candidate from the same constituency in 2009 but lost and emerged victorious for the first time in 2024. A businessman, Varma has also served as a councillor in Bhimavaram municipality. Varma defeated YSRCP’s G Umabala by a margin of 2.7 lakh votes, polling 7,07,343 votes in total. PTI STH GDK VGN