Srinivasan Services Trust reaches out to 60k individuals in need of eye care

Chennai, Oct 12 (PTI) Srinivasan Services Trust (SST), the social arm of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram-Clayton Limited has collaborated with eye hospitals and reached out to 60,000 people, the organisation said on Thursday.

Over the past three years, SST has collaborated with eye hospitals and organised eye camps across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, reaching out to more than 60,000 individuals.

SST's collaborative efforts with various hospitals have resulted in more than 2,000 free cataract surgeries, a release here said.

"In the coming years we would like to take eye care to all the children in schools in villages where we work and create cataract free villages." "We look forward to our partners for their unwavering support and continued collaboration for the greater well-being of the communities. To mark this occasion, SST is setting up a vision centre at Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai district along with Sankara Eye Foundation, Coimbatore," Swaran Singh, Chairman, SST said. PTI SA SA ROH