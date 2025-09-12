Sriram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik opposes India-Pak cricket match, urges Centre to cancel it

Belagavi: Sriram Sena national president Pramod Muthalik on Friday strongly opposed the decision to allow cricket matches between India and Pakistan, accusing the central government and the BCCI of "betraying" the trust of 140 crore Indians.

Speaking to reporters here, Muthalik said, "After Operation Sindoor, the union government completely boycotted Pakistan. So why cricket now? Have you forgiven the Pakistani terrorists who attacked Pahalgam in five months?"

Muthalik recalled that the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed the lives of 26 tourists, occurred only five months back.

"The tears of the families of those killed have not dried yet. And now, by starting cricket with Pakistan, Indians have been betrayed a great deal," he said.

Listing the steps taken after the attack, Muthalik said that the Indus river water flow was stopped, all trade and transport links were cut, cultural and sports programmes were halted, the Indian Embassy in Pakistan was closed and ambassadors were recalled.

"There was a lot of pride and admiration for all these decisions of the central government," he noted.

“But now, with the consent of the BCCI and the central government, playing India-Pakistan in the Asian Cricket Championship is a betrayal. The grief and pain of those who lost their lives are still fresh in the families. Where has self-respect and patriotism gone?” Muthalik asked.

The Sriram Sena chief demanded that the scheduled cricket match with Pakistan be cancelled immediately.