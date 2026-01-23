SRM IST, Volvo Group join hands for Virtual Vehicle Technologies CoE

Chennai, Jan 23 (PTI) The Career Centre of SRM Institute of Science and Technology has entered into a strategic collaboration with Volvo Group India to establish a Centre of Excellence in Virtual Vehicle Technologies at its Kattankulathur campus.

The collaboration aims to strengthen industry-academia integration by providing students with hands-on exposure to virtual vehicle technologies, a rapidly evolving and high-impact area within the automotive and mobility sector, the institution said in a press release on Friday.

The partnership is the outcome of more than two years of sustained engagement, including faculty training programmes, student capability-building initiatives and global exposure activities, said N Venkata Shastry, Director of the SRM IST Career Centre.

Volvo Group India Director (CSR) G V Rao said skill development remains a key pillar of the company’s corporate social responsibility initiatives.

"At Volvo Group, we see a clear gap between academic learning and industry expectations, particularly in emerging automotive technologies," he said.

"Through this Centre of Excellence, we aim to translate classroom knowledge into hands-on, industry-relevant experience, enabling students to become truly industry-ready," he added. PTI VIJ SSK