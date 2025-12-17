SRMIST partners with Pon Pure Chemicals to boost industry-academia research in oil, gas

Chennai, Dec 17 (PTI) Aimed at promoting indigenous product development and bridging the gap between academic research and industry in the oil and gas sector, SRM Institute of Science and Technology said it has entered into an MoU with Pon Pure Chemicals Pvt Ltd.

The partnership, described as a first of its kind in the oil-field chemical sector, will lead to the establishment of the SRMIST-Pon Pure Chemicals Lab on the institute’s main campus near here.

SRMIST Vice-Chancellor C Muthamizhchelvan said in a press release on Wednesday, "This partnership exemplifies how CSR-driven industry-academia initiatives can directly address India’s need for specialised skills and research in Chemistry." "By working closely with Pon Pure Chemicals, we are enabling our students and faculty to engage in cutting-edge, industry-relevant research while contributing to the growth of indigenous technology in oil-field chemicals," he added.

The cost of the equipment for the laboratory is estimated at Rs 75 lakh.

Under the collaboration, Pon Pure Chemicals will contribute Rs 20 lakh towards equipment procurement through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, while SRMIST will cover the remaining cost for establishing the laboratory infrastructure.

Pon Pure Chemicals Executive Director Surya Prakash said, "By establishing this CSR-supported drilling and oil-field chemicals laboratory at SRMIST, a large number of students will benefit." "While students may study chemical engineering, opportunities for specialisation in oil and gas are limited. This initiative will help bridge that gap and create focused expertise," he added.

The laboratory will support research and development activities, industry-oriented training for students and faculty, and technology transfer of newly developed products.

SRMIST also plans to offer certificate, diploma, and degree programmes in relevant areas aligned with industry needs, the release added. PTI VIJ SSK