SRN Hospital deploys 40 security guards to deal with stray dog menace

Prayagraj (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) To deal with the stray dog menace, the Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital of the city has deployed 40 security guards, including 10 gunmen, an official of the hospital told PTI on Saturday.

The security guards have been provided by the Uttar Pradesh Bhutpurva Sainik Kalyan Nigam Ltd with which the medical college has entered into a contract.

In compliance with the Allahabad High Court's order dated August 22, 2024, the principal secretary, Medical Education Department and superintendent-in-chief, SRN Hospital, Prayagraj filed their affidavits on September 18, disclosing the plan to deploy 40 security guards in the hospital.

Earlier, the court had taken suo motu cognisance of the rodent menace at the SRN Hospital, an associate hospital of the Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, a state medical college. However, during the course of hearing, the court was informed that dog menace is also prevalent there.

A division bench comprising Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Manish Kumar Nigam was hearing the matter.

According to the affidavit, the Prayagraj municipal commissioner has been requested to start a drive to catch stray dogs. The broken doors and entry points are also being repaired.

The court asked for an additional affidavit from the superintendent-in-chief, SRN Hospital regarding the plan for the construction of separate duty rooms for female doctors in departments where they are not available and fixed October 21, 2024 as the next date of hearing. PTI RAJ MNK MNK