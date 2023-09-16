SRP jawan shoots himself dead with service rifle in Vadodara

Vadodara, Sep 16 (PTI) A jawan of the State Reserve Police (SRP) shot himself dead with his service revolver while on duty in Gujarat's Vadodara city on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place around 1 am when the victim Praveen Baria (47) was on duty as a guard at the SRP group one office in Navapura locality of the city, an official from Navapura police station said.

A probe has been launched into the incident to ascertain if Baria committed suicide or the weapon had misfired, he said.

According to the police, the jawan shot himself under the chin with the rifle. His body has been sent for post-mortem.

Speaking to reporters, the deceased jawan's family members said he was suffering from an ailment for the last several years and had been frustrated because of it.

Baria leaves behind his wife and two sons, they said.

A case of accidental death has been registered at Navapura police station and further investigation was underway, the official said. PTI COR KA ARU