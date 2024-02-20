SRPF constable attempts suicide near shopping centre in Mumbai

Mumbai, Feb 20 (PTI) A 40-year-old State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) constable allegedly attempted suicide by shooting himself with a colleague's rifle near a shopping centre in suburban Malad, an official said on Tuesday.

The constable, identified as Venkat Padalwar, was said to be suffering from schizophrenia, a psychiatric disorder, he said, adding the cop is currently recuperating in a hospital and reported to be out of danger.

According to the Malad police station official, the incident took place on Monday evening when Padalwar was on duty at The Mall shopping centre during Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti celebrations.

The SRPF constable shot himself on his left hand using a colleague's a rifle and was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital. The immediate trigger for the suicide attempt was not yet known, he added. PTI ZA RSY