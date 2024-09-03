SSB constable kills self in Kanker; second such incident in Chhattisgarh in 8 days

Kanker, Sep 3 (PTI) A 32-year-old constable of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) hailing from Uttar Pradesh allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Tuesday, police said.

This was the second incident of suicide by a SSB constable in the last eight days in the state where the armed border guarding force is deployed for anti-Naxal operations.

The latest incident took place at around 3 pm at the SSB camp in Kosronda village, Additional Superintendent of Police (Antagarh) Jaiprakash Barhai said.

"Constable Rakesh Kumar shot himself with his service rifle in the camp. He died on the spot," he said.

No suicide note was found and an investigation was underway to ascertain the exact reason behind the extreme step taken by Kumar, a resident Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

On August 27, a SSB constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon at the zonal headquarters of the force in the Newai area of Durg district. PTI COR TKP RSY