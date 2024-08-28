SSB constable on security duty fatally shoots self in Chhattisgarh's Durg district

Durg, Aug 28 (PTI) A 32-year-old constable of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Chhattisgarh's Durg district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night when constable Manoj Kumar, a native of Haryana, was on security duty at the gate of the SSB zonal headquarters in the Newai area of Bhilai town, an official said.

He shot himself with an INSAS rifle. On hearing the gunshot, his colleagues rushed to the spot and found him seriously injured, he said.

Kumar was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Bhilai where doctors declared him dead, he added.

The border guarding force constable was posted in the Antagarh area of Naxalite-hit Kanker district and shifted to the zonal headquarters for general duty, the official informed.

After the post-mortem examination, his body was sent to his native place on Wednesday, he said.

No suicide note was found and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason that prompted him to take the extreme step, he added.

The SSB is deployed in Kanker for anti-Naxal operations. PTI COR TKP RSY