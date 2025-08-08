SSB DG reviews security scenario along Bhutan border

Guwahati, Aug 8 (PTI) Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Director General Amrit Mohan Prasad reviewed the security scenario along the India-Bhutan border in Assam and operational preparedness of the force during a two-day visit, an official statement said on Friday.

Prasad emphasised on adopting modern technology in border management and development of the frontier locations.

The SSB DG visited the 31st battalion of the force at Gossaigaon, in Kokrajhar district, on Wednesday and laid a wreath at the martyr memorial there, as a mark of respect to those who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

He took stock of the security scenario of the border and operational preparedness, the SSB statement said.

He also interacted with the personnel about the difficulties they are facing and gave necessary instructions for its mitigation.

The SSB DG visited the 15th Battalion at Kajalgaon, Kokrajhar, and Sector Headquarters, Bongaigaon, and interacted with officers and troops and reviewed border management.

Prasad, on his visit to the SSB Frontier Headquarters, Guwahati, on the second day, interacted with the personnel, listened to their problems and assured them of timely redressal.

The DG emphasised on adopting a healthy lifestyle, physical fitness, sports and the use of modern technology in border management and development of border areas.

He was also apprised about the improved welfare schemes being implemented for the SSB personnel.

The DG also held a review meeting with the Inspector General, Guwahati Frontier, and all commanders, in which he gave directions stressing on issues like technological and structural development of the SSB as well as development of rural areas along the border.