SSB finds deer wounded in dog attack in Bahraich, hands over to forest department

Bahraich (UP), Sep 26 (PTI) The Sashastra Seema Bal has handed over to the forest department a deer injured in an attack by wild dogs in the Abdullaganj forest range in Bahraich, an official said on Thursday.

SSB personnel posted at the border outpost in Munshi Purwa-2 on Wednesday found a deer, which was injured by dogs and informed the officers, after which it was given first aid, Dileep Kumar, Deputy Commandant, 42nd Battalion SSB said.

He said that the deer was later handed over to Forest officer Pankaj Shahu.

The Indian Deer is listed in the protected category under Schedule-1 of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. Hunting deer is illegal in India.