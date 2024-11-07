SSB inspector dies as girder falls on him in UP's Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 7 (PTI) An inspector of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) was killed and another seriously injured Thursday when a girder of an under-construction rail overbridge fell on them in Chiluatal area of this district, police said.

Advertisment

The incident took place near a fertilizer factory when SSB Inspector Vijendra Singh (45) riding a motorcycle with fellow Inspector Manye Kundu (42) were passing through the area, they said.

Police said the 10-quintal aluminium girder, meant for under-construction Nakha overbridge, fell on the victims after the chain of a crane lifting it broke.

Singh was directly hit by the falling girder and died on the spot while Kundu who sustained serious injuries was rushed to a local hospital, officials said.

Advertisment

Police, RPF, and GRP officials reached the spot soon after the accident and initiated a rescue operation.

Hailing from Haridwar, Uttarakhand, Inspector Singh was stationed at SSB Headquarters in Chiluatal since 2022, police said.

ASP (North) Jitendra Kumar Srivastava said the crane operator fled the scene after the accident, and efforts are underway to locate him.

Advertisment

This overbridge project, spanning 1,021 metres at a cost of Rs 76.28 crore, began in 2021 after a foundation stone was laid by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The overbridge is being constructed by the UP State Bridge Corporation. PTI CORR ABN ABN KVK KVK