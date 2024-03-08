SSB jawan hangs self in UP's Bahraich

Bahraich (UP), Mar 8 (PTI) The body of a 35-year-old jawan of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) was found hanging from a fan at his official residence near the India-Nepal border on Friday morning, police said.

SHO of Nanpara Police Station Mithilesh Kumar Rai said prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide.

The incident took place on the battalion premises in the Agaiya are here, the police said.

On Friday morning, the deceased SSB jawan Ravi Arya did not come out of his house for a long time, raising suspicion among his friends. On peeping through the window, they found the man from the fan, the SHO said.

Subsequently, SSB officials informed the police and the relatives of Arya, following which a police team reached the spot and took custody of the body, Rai said, adding that the body has been been sent for post-mortem.

Arya was a resident of Rathaura village under Chhaprauli Police Station area in Baghpat district. He was posted in the 42nd corps of SSB on the India-Nepal border in Bahraich district, the officer said.

The reason behind the suspected suicide is yet to be ascertained, the SHO added. PTI COR NAV HIG RPA