SSB jawan killed in road accident in UP's Deoria

Deoria (UP), Aug 23 (PTI) A 30-year-old SSB jawan died after a truck hit his motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district on Saturday, police said on Saturday.

Satendra Kumar Yadav, a resident of Nagra area in Ballia district, was going from Gorakhpur to his village Tiera Hadpur when an uncontrolled truck hit his motorcycle near Mayil crossing, they said.

The SSB jawan died on the spot, they said, adding that the truck has been taken into custody, and efforts are on to nab the absconding driver.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway, the police added.