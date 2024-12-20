SSB played key role in securing borders and combating Naxalism: Amit Shah

Siliguri: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lauded the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) for its pivotal role in securing the country's borders with friendly nations such as Nepal and Bhutan and its contribution to combating Naxalism in Bihar and Jharkhand.

Addressing the 61st Raising Day celebrations of the SSB in West Bengal's Siliguri, Shah said, "The Sashastra Seema Bal has played a key role in securing our borders with friendly nations such as Nepal and Bhutan. Its alertness and presence have ensured a sense of security in the Siliguri Corridor and the Eastern region.”

Referring to the SSB’s efforts in tackling left-wing extremism, the Home Minister noted, “The SSB has played an important role in ending the menace of Naxalism in Bihar and Jharkhand. Their proactive approach along with other security agencies and local police has significantly weakened naxalism activities in Chhattisgarh.”

On the occasion, Shah urged the force to curb the activities of anti-national elements during border movements and ensure that they are handed over to law enforcement agencies.

“The 61st Foundation Day of the SSB is a day to reaffirm our commitment to national security. The soldiers of the SSB have done a wonderful job in prioritising national interests and preventing illegal activities,” he said.

Shah also commended the SSB for its unique initiatives in fostering cultural integration.

“The SSB has done a commendable job by connecting the culture, language and heritage of border villages of India with the mainstream of the country. This initiative strengthens the bond between the nation and its border communities,” he added.