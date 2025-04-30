SSB rescues 8 tourists stranded in heavy rain in West Sikkim's Singalila range

Gangtok, Apr 30 (PTI) The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) rescued eight tourists who were stranded in West Sikkim's Singalila range due to heavy rain and snowfall, an official release said on Wednesday.

Eight tourists along with a photographer, trekking guide and a porter were trekking towards Nayapatal in the Singhilila range and were stranded due to heavy rain and snowfall. The porter sought help from border post Yambung of the 72nd Battalion of SSB situated at an altitude of 12,246 feet above sea level on Tuesday.

The Singalila range is a part of the Himalayan mountain range, specifically located on the border between West Bengal and Sikkim.

"Upon receiving the information, a special rescue team was immediately dispatched from the border post Yambung. The rescue team braving severe weather, snowfall, and treacherous terrain, displayed exceptional courage and dedication to safely rescue and escort all the tourists back to the Yambung border post," the SSB release said.

"As per the instructions from the headquarters, the documents of all tourists were thoroughly verified, and proper arrangements for dinner and overnight stay were made at the Yambung border post. The tourists expressed their heartfelt gratitude for the promptness, empathy, and assistance extended by the Sashastra Seema Bal," the release added. PTI COR RG