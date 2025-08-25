SSC aspirants allege police excesses, teachers’ hijack of protest at Ramlila Maidan

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Over 1,000 Staff Selection Commission (SSC) aspirants and teachers staged a protest at Ramlila Maidan here against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, which ended in clashes with the police late Sunday evening.

While the SSC aspirants accused both police and teachers of “betrayal and excesses”, Delhi Police denied the charges and the protest went beyond the agreed time limit.

Ram, a aspirant in whose name protest permission was granted, alleged at a press conference on Monday that teachers “hijacked” the agitation meant to be led by aspirants.

“We had decided no teacher will lead, but when they arrived in luxury cars and bodyguards, they snatched our microphones. We were even ready to call off the protest by mid-day,” he said, adding that both police and teachers wronged the students.

A female protester, Aahana, alleged that women were harassed after the police cut power supply at night.

“Our clothes were torn, we were sledged, and we were harassed in the dark,” she said.

Another aspirant claimed protesters were dragged down from the stage and attacked by police in civil dress.

The demonstration was organised under the banner of “August Kranti of Aspirants”, and follows a similar protest held last month.

Refuting the charges, Delhi Police in a statement said, “The gathering was permitted between 10 am and 5 pm. Despite repeated warnings, nearly 100 protesters refused to leave. In the process of dispersal, 40 individuals were detained.” Police said five personnel, including three women constables, were injured due to “aggressive behaviour of some protesters” and denied use of lathicharge.

It further said that in view of violation of the undertaking, the permission for the protest on August 25 has been withdrawn, and an FIR under Section 223B of BNS (erstwhile 188 IPC) has been registered.

The aspirants have gathered at Ramlila Maidan to protest against alleged disruptions and irregularities observed during the SSC Selection Post Phase-13 examination, held between July 24 and August 2. The candidates reported abrupt cancellations, server crashes, unresponsive systems, and exam centres being located as far as 500 km from candidates' homes.

PTI MHS AMJ AMJ