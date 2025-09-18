SSC detects remote hacking attempts in CGLE; warns of strict criminal action

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has detected remote hacking attempts at some of the centres during the ongoing Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) and warned of criminal action against those involved in it.

The CGLE, 2025 started on September 12 and will continue till September 26. The exam is being conducted at various centres across the country.

During the computer-based exam, various security features have been deployed that capture developments happening at each and every candidate's terminal in every centre, according to a notice issued by the SSC.

"Through the digital security solutions deployed by the Commission, it has been noticed that remote takeover/system hacking attempts are being made on certain candidates' nodes at some of the centres," it said.

Such activities are under close monitoring of the commission and it has been reiterated that after the completion of the examination process, based on evidence and digital footprints, candidates involved in such malpractices will be debarred and necessary criminal proceedings may also be initiated against those involved in the act, including the centres that facilitated such malpractices, the notice dated September 17 said.

It advised all candidates not to indulge in any malpractice, adding that the commission is committed to ensuring fair and transparent examinations.

The CGLE, conducted by the SSC, is one of the largest competitive examinations in the country, attracting lakhs of young aspirants each year who seek recruitment to various Group B and C posts in government departments.