SSC launches 'feedback module' for candidates to share inputs, concerns

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has launched a feedback module on its website for candidates to share their inputs and concerns directly with it.
Appropriate action is being taken based on the suggestions received, officials said on Thursday.
The SSC has said the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2025, which began on September 12 and will continue till September 26, is being conducted smoothly across the country despite a few technical disruptions at some centres.
According to SSC officials, more than 28 lakh aspirants are scheduled to appear in the examination, which is being held in three shifts daily across 227 venues in 129 cities.
So far, 5,26,194 candidates have successfully taken the test without major issues.
"The examination process is proceeding smoothly at most centres and candidates have been able to take their tests without any hindrance," an SSC official said.
"To further improve the examination experience, the Commission has recently launched a 'Feedback Module' on its official website. The facility allows candidates to share their inputs and concerns directly with the Commission," a statement issued by the personnel ministry said.
In a move aimed at ensuring fairness and flexibility, the SSC has also rescheduled the examination dates for about 1,100 candidates who sought relief due to clashes of dates with other competitive exams or for other valid reasons.
Additionally, the commission has uploaded notices highlighting instances of malpractice on September 10 and September 17, reinforcing its stance on transparency and integrity in the examination process, the statement said.
The CGLE is one of the largest competitive examinations in the country, attracting lakhs of young aspirants each year who seek recruitment to various Group B and C posts in government departments.
"With the new feedback system and responsive measures, SSC's latest initiatives are being seen as steps to enhance accountability and candidate-friendly practices in large-scale recruitment," the statement said.