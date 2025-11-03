SSC to publish list of 'tainted' non-teaching staff soon: Official

Kolkata, Nov 3 (PTI) The West Bengal School Service Commission will soon publish a list of around 3,500 'tainted' non-teaching staff in state-run and state-aided schools who are among the 26,000-odd people whose jobs were invalidated following a Supreme Court order in April, a senior SSC official said Monday.

The apex court on April 3 cancelled the appointments of 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff, calling the entire recruitment process of 2016 “vitiated and tainted”. 'Tainted' people are those whose involvement in the scam has been proved.

The SSC earlier posted lists of over 15,000 tainted teachers, following the directive of the top court but the lists of tainted non-teaching employees were yet to be officially announced.

The SSC is conducting new tests to recruit teachers and non-teaching employees, with the court directing that those found to have secured jobs through illicit means in 2016 are not allowed to appear.

"We hope to upload the list of around 3,500 tainted non-teaching staff in a day or two. This is part of the process to conduct fresh recruitment tests. We are adhering to the directive of the judiciary in this regard. The application for fresh recruitment tests begins from today and continues for a month," he said.

The recruitment process has been initiated to fill up 2989 Group C and 5488 Group D vacancies.

As the panel of Group C and Group D staff qualifiers of 2016 SSC recruitment test has already been scrapped, there is no legal hurdle in conducting fresh recruitment tests for the non-teaching employees, the official elaborated.

"The list of tainted non-teaching staff in the 2016 exams will ensure not a single ineligible candidate will be able to write the fresh recruitment test," he said.

The SSC may publish in phases results of recently held teacher recruitment tests in the first and second weeks of November. PTI SUS NN