SSC warns of legal action against anyone found involved in exam malpractices

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) Government job recruitment agency SSC has warned of disciplinary and legal action against anyone found involved in any kind of malpractices related to its recruitment examinations.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has time and again brought to the notice of candidates and other stakeholders that anyone found to be disclosing, publishing, reproducing, transmitting, storing or facilitating transmission and storage of test contents in any form (verbal or written, electronic or mechanical) of any information by any means "will be considered as serious misconduct & will be debarred/disqualified from exam", an official notice said.

It said "taking away the rough papers supplied in the exam centre or found to be in unauthorized possession of test content" will also be considered as serious misconduct, thus liable for necessary action.

"It has come to the notice of the Commission that some persons are engaged in the aforesaid activities through social media i.e. YouTube, twitter, Facebook, etc.," said the SSC notice dated September 10.

Disciplinary and legal action would be taken against such candidates or persons/individuals involved as per rules and such matters would be reported to police, if necessary, it added.

The SSC is one of the largest recruitment agencies of the government with its main mandate to conduct selections for non-gazetted posts in various central ministries and departments, among others.

In another related move, the Centre had on Thursday allowed the SSC to perform Aadhaar-based authentication to verify the candidates' identity on a voluntary basis, both at the time of registration and during various stages of examinations and recruitment.

Aadhaar is a 12-digit number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to all eligible citizens on the basis of biometric and demographic data.

Thousands of candidates appear in different recruitment tests conducted across the country by the SSC.