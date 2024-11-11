SSDF burns Pakistani flag in Jammu, demands white paper in terror attacks

Jammu, Nov 11 (PTI) The Shiv Sena Dogra Front on Monday burned a Pakistani flag here in protest against the killing of a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) in Kishtwar and demanded a white paper on the killing of army personnel in a series of terror attacks.

The body denounced the government for witnessing 15 terror incidents since its formation.

After years of concentrated terror attacks in Rajouri and Poonch, militant activities spread across six more districts in the Jammu region this year, with fatalities reaching 44 — of them, 18 security personnel and 13 terrorists —, according to security officials.

The SSDF, led by its president Ashok Gupta, staged a protest against Pakistan in response to Monday's terror attack in Akhnoor.

Earlier, the Kashmir Tigers, linked with Jaish-e-Mohammad, claimed responsibility for the killings of two Village Defence Guards, Kuldeep Kumar and Nazir, both residents of Kuntwara.

"This is the third militant attack in the Jammu area in recent times. On October 29, a military ambulance was attacked in the Battal area, resulting in the Army personnel killing all three militants involved. It was followed by killing of two VDGs by terrorists and martyrdom of JCO of special forces in Kishtwar," Gupta said.

"We demand a white paper on the increasing terror attacks and encounters... We urge the government to disclose the origins of the terrorists, their guides in the hills, their places of refuge, and support for them," Gupta said in an interaction with reporters here.

He said talks could not provide a solution because there is no common ground between the two nations.

"The cross-border and Balakot strikes conveyed the nation's determination, but their impact diminished over time, necessitating a renewed clear message," he added.

He claimed that without the support of Over Ground Workers, terrorists cannot survive, and called for their dismantling. PTI AB VN VN