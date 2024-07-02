SSDF holds protest against Rahul Gandhi in Jammu, demands apology

Jammu, Jul 2 (PTI) The Shiv Sena Dogra Front (SSDF) took out a march here on Tuesday to protest against the remarks made by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi regarding Hinduism in the Lok Sabha.

They demanded Gandhi's apology for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the country's majority community.

During the protest, the participants raised slogans against the Congress leader and accused him of intentionally offending the Hindus to appease another community that supports his party.

Led by SSDF chief Ashok Gupta, a large number of activists marched in the city, holding demonstrations against Gandhi and his party.

Carrying the national tricolour, placards and images of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, they raised slogans demanding an apology from Gandhi.

The SSDF president demanded a public apology from Gandhi for allegedly insulting the sentiments of the majority community in India.

"He insulted Hindus to appease a particular community that supports his party. This issue is about respect and dignity for the community, not about Hindus versus Muslims. It is about dirty politics being played. The Speaker of the Lok Sabha should ensure that Gandhi apologizes or he should be removed from his position," said Gupta.

Criticizing Gandhi's remarks, Gupta said, "Are Hindus inherently violent? Do 110 crore Hindus engage in violence and spread hatred? Rahul Gandhi's statement is shameful and derogatory towards Hindus." "In 1947, there were five crore Muslims in India and now there are 20 crores. Is it because Hindus were violent and intolerant? Pakistan had 20 per cent Hindus, but now only two per cent. Tell me who do you think is responsible for violence and spreading hatred?" he asked.

Gupta also displayed a picture of Bal Thackeray, questioning, "Was he violent and spreading hatred? His son must answer this. One cannot denigrate the entire Hindu community." The BJP on Monday protested inside and outside the Parliament after Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha that members of the ruling party are "not Hindus" as they promote division and violence.

Certain remarks made by the Congress leader during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address in the Lok Sabha on Monday were later expunged. PTI AB AS AS