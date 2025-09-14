SSDMA issues advisory asking people to remain alert due to continuous heavy rainfall

Gangtok, Sep 14 (PTI) With heavy rain lashing Sikkim, the State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) issued an advisory on Sunday, urging all residents of the Himalayan state to remain alert and avoid travel in vulnerable areas.

The SSDMA called for extreme caution due to continuous heavy rainfall, the advisory said.

"SSDMA & DDMA urge all residents of Sikkim to remain alert due to continuous heavy rainfall. Avoid travel in vulnerable areas, stay vigilant for early signs of landslides, follow traffic advisories, and rely only on official updates," the advisory issued by M T Sherpa, Relief Commissioner cum Secretary Land Revenue & Disaster Management Department said.

It urged the residents to stay safe and avoid travel in vulnerable areas.

The residents should also remain vigilant for early signs of landslides and follow traffic advisories by relying only on official updates, the advisory said.

It said that due to continuous heavy rainfall over the past couple of days, the risk of landslides has increased in several areas in Sikkim, which the residents must take note of and avoid travelling through landslide-prone regions unless absolutely necessary.

"If you are staying in landslide-prone areas, remain vigilant and regularly monitor your surroundings for signs such as cracks, unusual water flow or soil movement," the advisory said, urging the residents to avoid staying in vulnerable structures.

In case of emergency, the residents should contact local the disaster management teams immediately in the respective districts, the advisory added. PTI KDK RG