SSF jawan killed in road accident in Jammu, LG condoles death

Jammu, Jan 28 (PTI) A Special Security Force (SSF) jawan lost his life when his motorcycle was hit by a car near Rotary Chowk here on Wednesday, officials said.

Selection Grade Constable Sunny Salgotra was posted at Lok Bhavan and was part of the security entourage deployed for the protection of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, they said.

Sinha condoled the passing away of the SSF personnel in the “unfortunate” road accident. The Lt Governor conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and strength for the family, an official statement said.

Meanwhile, a passenger bus met with an accident near Muradpur-Bathuni in Rajouri district, resulting in injuries to 11 passengers, including an infant.

The bus was on its way to Doongi Keri from Rajouri, and all the injured were taken to GMC Associated Hospital, Rajouri, officials said.