SSF personnel dies in road accident outside Raj Bhavan in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 13 (PTI) A Special Security Force (SSF) personnel was killed on Wednesday when his motorcycle hit a road barricade outside the Raj Bhavan here, officials said. Selection Grade Constable Ravi Kumar suffered serious head injuries after hitting the road barricade near the main gate of the Raj Bhavan at Panjtirthi, they said.

Advertisment

The officials said that Kumar, a resident of Jammu's Nagrota area, was coming out of the Raj Bhavan when the incident occurred.

He was rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, they said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has condoled the death of the SSF personnel in the “unfortunate" road accident and expressed deepest sympathies with the bereaved family.

Sinha also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul. PTI TAS AS AS