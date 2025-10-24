SSKM ex-staffer charged with sexually assaulting minor, remanded to police custody till Oct 31

Kolkata, Oct 24 (PTI) Amit Mallick, a former ward boy and Group D staffer of the state-run SSKM Hospital who was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 15-year-old minor inside the institution premises on Wednesday, was produced before a local court here on Friday and remanded to police custody till October 31.

The Judges Court at Alipore also granted permission to carry out a medico-legal examination, besides DNA tests and blood sampling, of the suspect who has been booked under the POCSO Act based on the recorded and signed statement of the victim girl, the prosecution's lawyer said.

The accused, currently a contractual employee at another state-run hospital in the city, NRS Medical College, allegedly took the victim to a washroom of the SSKM Trauma Care wing and assaulted her.

Police sources confirmed that they have retrieved CCTV camera footage from the hospital, identifying Mallick taking the girl inside the building and later hurriedly leaving the spot all by himself.

The victim was visiting the hospital with her mother and grandfather and was waiting at the outpatient department with the latter while her mother went inside the ward to collect the patient's ticket, police said.

Mallick, who clearly had free access to medical wings of the institution, had allegedly feigned his identity as a 'pediatrician' and took the child away in her mother's absence.

"The prosecution had sought police custody of the accused till November 4 for further investigation in the case. We also prayed for blood sampling and DNA examination of both the victim and the accused and recording of their statements before a magistrate and medico legal test of the accused," the state's counsel said.

"The judge allowed all these prayers submitted by the investigating officer in the case," he added.

Mallick was arrested from Dhapa Bustee Road under Pragati Maidan police station area on late Wednesday evening by officers of the Bhowanipore PS after recording the victim's statement.

In the aftermath of the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor at the RG Kar Medical College in August 2023, a spate of back-to-back alleged institutional crimes in the state — namely, rape of a student at the South Calcutta Law College, gangrape of a medical student outside a private medical college in Durgapur and assault on a junior doctor inside a government hospital in Uluberia — have prompted the political opposition to bring the issue of women's safety to the forefront.

On Friday, both the Congress and the SUCI held separate protest demonstrations inside the SSKM Hospital premises and submitted memoranda to the institution superintendent demanding proactive steps to plug security loopholes inside the hospital. PTI AMR SMY MNB