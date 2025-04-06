SSP leads flag march in Jamshedpur ahead of Ram Navami flag immersion on Monday

Jamshedpur, Apr 6 (PTI) Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district police conducted a flag march to instill confidence among residents of the steel city ahead of Monday's Ram Navami flag immersion ceremony.

Led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishore Kaushal, the march covered several sensitive areas, including the minority-dominated locality of Mango, officials said.

The march also saw the participation of SP (City) Kumar Subhashish, Additional District Magistrate (Law & Order) Aniket Sachan, and officers-in-charge of various police stations.

The procession passed through key areas such as Mango, Azadnagar and other sensitive spots to ensure law and order during the festival.

Kaushal emphasised that security arrangements have been tightened across the district in view of the upcoming immersion ceremony.

"A strong police presence, including static armed personnel, women police force, and magistrates, has been deployed in sensitive areas like river ghats, roundabouts, and immersion routes," he added.

To maintain vigilance, police are monitoring social media and have warned of stringent action against any miscreants attempting to disrupt the prevailing peace, tranquility, and communal harmony.

Kaushal urged the Akhara committees to adhere to the designated immersion routes and issue identity cards to their volunteers.

He also advised them to coordinate with police officers-in-charge of the areas their processions would pass through and report any suspicious activities.

To enhance surveillance, police have installed an adequate number of CCTV cameras and deployed drones to monitor the proceedings.

On Saturday, Deputy Commissioner Ananya Mittal and Kishore Kaushal along with senior district officials inspected various river ghats including Swarnarekha ghat, Bodanwala ghat, Baroda Ghat, Kapali ghat and Pandey ghat to review ongoing preparation such as lighting arrangements, cleanliness, repairing of approach roads for the ceremony.

Around 200 Akhara committees will take out Ramnavami immersion procession in the district, officials said. PTI BS MNB