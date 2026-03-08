SSP orders intensified vigil to counter anti-national elements in J-K’s Doda

Jammu, Mar 8 (PTI) A senior police officer has directed intensified surveillance across the hilly Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, with particular focus on tourist and religious places to thwart attempts by anti-national elements to disturb peace.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Doda, Sandeep Mehta was chairing a security review meeting which was attended by all Additional Superintendents of Police, supervisory officers, Station House Officers and in-charges of police posts of the district, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

He said the SSP emphasised the need for heightened vigilance and alertness, including in minority populated areas.

He instructed officers to intensify surveillance with particular focus on tourist places, religious places, critical installations and identified hotspots besides enhancing foot patrolling and deployment of long range and short range patrols, establishment of surprise check points at strategic locations and effective area domination to prevent any disruption by anti-national and anti-social elements.

The SSP emphasised people-friendly policing and directed officers to wipe out the remnants of the terror ecosystem through active area domination and by keeping a close watch on the activities of suspected associates.

Mehta also directed officers to take strict action against offenders involved in NDPS cases and bovine smuggling, and initiate property attachment proceedings against habitual offenders.PTI TAS TAS DV DV