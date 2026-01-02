SSP reviews security in Jammu ahead of Republic Day

Jammu, Jan 2 (PTI) Senior Superintendent of Police Joginder Singh on Friday chaired a Subsidiary Multi-Agency Centre meeting here to review security arrangements for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations, a police spokesperson said.

The meeting was attended by officers from the police, the Army, Central Armed Police Forces and intelligence agencies operating in Jammu.

They emphasised evolving joint strategies for ground monitoring, area domination and enhanced surveillance of anti-national and anti-social elements. The meeting also focused on real-time intelligence sharing and the monitoring of social media platforms, the spokesperson said.

At the start of the meeting, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) extended New Year greetings to the officers and praised the efforts of personnel for maintaining peace in the district over the past year. A detailed discussion was also held on the prevailing security scenario, following recent inputs indicating attempts by anti-national elements to disturb normalcy in the region, the spokesperson said.

The SSP stressed the need for a coordinated approach to pre-empt disruptive activity, counter rumours and manage contingencies. He underlined the importance of briefing deployed personnel and ensuring heightened alertness and swift responses to exigencies, the spokesperson said.

Directing that actionable intelligence be shared promptly, the SSP highlighted the significance of synergy among all agencies. The spokesperson added that the meeting concluded with a resolve to strengthen inter-agency cooperation to ensure a peaceful and incident-free Republic Day celebration in the district. PTI AB AKY