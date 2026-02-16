SSP told to file report on 'assault' on mentally challenged Dalit in Punjab

Chandigarh, Feb 16 (PTI) The Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission has taken suo motu notice of alleged assault on a mentally challenged Dalit youth and forcing him to bestiality in Phillaur, officials said on Monday.

The matter came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media and reports appeared in newspapers.

Commission Chairman Jasvir Singh Garhi said the panel had sought a detailed report from the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jalandhar Rural, by February 19.

He said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Bharat Masih had been directed to personally submit the report in two copies to the commission.