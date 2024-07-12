SSP visits remote areas in Reasi, reviews security

Jammu, Jul 12 (PTI) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohita Sharma on Friday reached out to the police force in the remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district to devise robust strategies for countering emerging challenges at the grassroots level and reviewing the security situation.

This initiative follows the June 9 terrorist attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in the Shiv Khori belt, which resulted in nine deaths and 41 injuries. The police authorities aim to strengthen the district's security setup in response.

"In a focused effort to address local challenges and enhance community safety, the SSP visited Mahore and Gulabgarh areas of Reasi. The primary objective of the visit was to review the current security situation and devise robust strategies to counter emerging challenges," a police spokesman said.

During her visit, the SSP thoroughly assessed the security dynamics of the region and reviewed the ongoing operations at Police Post Shajroo and Police Station Mahore. She provided on-the-spot directions to emphasize proactive policing and community collaboration.

In addition to the security review, SSP Sharma demonstrated her commitment to supporting the education system by distributing school uniforms to the local students under the Civic Action Programme (CAP) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. This initiative aims to encourage students to pursue their studies with dedication and enthusiasm.

The SSP reiterated the role of Reasi police in maintaining peace and security in the region while fostering educational support for the youth.

She emphasized the police's commitment to providing a safe and secure environment across the district and pledged strict action against anyone attempting to disturb peace and tranquility.

Accompanied by senior police officers, Sharma also visited newly established police posts at Thanole and Narkote in remote areas of the district.

These posts were set up in response to the June 9 terrorist attack to enhance public safety and law enforcement efficiency.

The visit focused on old infiltration routes, potential hideouts, crime prevention strategies, community engagement initiatives, and the welfare of police personnel.

The SSP reviewed past terrorist incidents and ongoing initiatives, assessing their effectiveness and identifying areas for improvement. PTI AB AS AS