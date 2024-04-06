SST seizes Rs 1.38 cr cash, silver from pvt bus in MP's Jhabua

Jhabua (MP), Apr 6 (PTI) A static surveillance team (SST) deployed by the Election Commission seized Rs 1.38 crore cash and 22.3 kg of silver from a private bus in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district in the wee hours of Saturday, police said.

The unaccounted cash and silver were found on the bus at a checkpost at Pitol on the Madhya Pradesh-Gujarat border around 2 am, the police said in a release.

The bus was heading to Rajkot (Gujarat) from Indore when it was intercepted and the team found a bag containing cash to the tune of Rs 1.38 crore and 22.3 kg of silver, it stated.

Bus drivers Radheshyam Hirwe and Yogesh Dadore denied any knowledge about the cash and silver, and no passenger claimed the valuables, the release said.

The SST has been constituted in light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The seized cash was kept at the district treasury in Jhabua, and further investigation is underway, it was stated. PTI COR ADU ARU