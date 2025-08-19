ST bus services launched for 15 remote villages in Gadchiroli for first time

Gadchiroli, Aug 19 (PTI) In a bid to boost connectivity to remote areas, the police, in collaboration with the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), have launched bus services to 15 villages in Maoist-affected Gadchiroli district.

For the first time since Independence, bus service has been started to Mouza Ambezari, around 100 km from the district headquarters and 21 km from the previously connected village of Katezhari, a release from the office of the Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police stated.

As part of a campaign to improve public infrastructure and accessibility, bus services to 15 remote villages were launched on Monday.

The new bus route connects Gadchiroli district headquarters to Chatgaon, Dhanora, Yerkad, Murumgaon, Khedegaon, Ambezari, Mangewada, Jaisinghtola and Malewada, and will benefit 15 villages, the release said.

The service is expected to ease challenges faced by residents, particularly in accessing healthcare, education, and government services throughout the year, it said.

Villagers welcomed the first bus by playing traditional musical instruments and celebratory dances, while school children greeted it by waving the national flag.

The service was flagged off by police sub-inspector Ajay Bhosale, the officer-in-charge of Katezhari outpost, under the guidance of Superintendent of Police Neelotpal.

According to the police, similar bus services were launched earlier this year on the Gadchiroli-Katezhari and Markana and Aheri routes under police protection.

The police department has also overseen the installation of 507 mobile towers, the construction of 420 km of roads, and 60 bridges across the district to address the mobility issues of the local population, the release stated. PTI COR CLS ARU