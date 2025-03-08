St Edward's School in Shimla celebrates centenary

Shimla, Mar 8 (PTI) St Edward's School, whose notable alumni include World Bank chief Ajay Banga, India's first chief of defence staff Gen Bipin Rawat and former vice-president Hamid Ansari, celebrated its centenary with a cycle rally in Shimla on Saturday.

About 80 cyclists from around the country celebrated the school's rich legacy of fostering community spirit and healthy living through the rally, flagged off by principal Anil Sequeira.

The rally covered Shimla's heritage routes, connecting the participants with the city's history, culture and traditions. The event concluded with a felicitation ceremony where Ambassador Manan Vohra honoured the top cyclists from St Edward's School and Shimla.

The celebrations included the felicitation of outstanding student achievers and the release of "Centenary Tales" -- an anthology of students' literary and artistic contributions.

The school's new logo was also unveiled on the occasion.