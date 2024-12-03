S&T institutions commit to transform India into tech-driven manufacturing hub at IISF

Guwahati, Dec 3 (PTI) India's leading science institutions have committed to transforming the nation into a science and technology-driven global manufacturing hub by 2047 and aligning their activities to achieve this goal.

Leaders of India's leading state-run science and technology institutions made this declaration during the four-day India International Science Festival at the IIT-Guwahati campus here which witnessed the participation of thousands of researchers and students from across the country.

The four-day event, which began on Saturday, concluded on Tuesday.

"It is the mission of all Science and Technology Institutions in the country to exemplify the vision of transforming India into a science and technology-driven global manufacturing hub by 2047," the Guwahati Declaration read out by N Kalaiselvi, Director-General Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) said.

"The institutions shall align the activities in this direction for transforming and expanding the Indian manufacturing landscape, thereby enhancing India's position in the global supply chain and solidifying its status as a manufacturing powerhouse," the declaration read.

The IISF featured 25 distinct events with more than 150 technical sessions and panel discussions which saw participation of more than 400 resource persons and over 7,000 registered delegates, the organisers said.

The event was organised by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), and the Ministry of Earth Sciences with CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST), Thiruvananthapuram, being the nodal agency.

"IISF 2024 stands as a testament to the spirit of collaboration and innovation. This platform not only celebrates the strides made in scientific advancements but also strengthens the bond between science and society," CSIR-NIIST Director C Anandharamakrishnan said.

He said at the Science Institutional Leaders Meet discussions on critical topics such as sustainability, education, manufacturing, healthcare, and agriculture, solidifying India's position in the global S&T arena.

"These discussions brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and academicians to chart a roadmap for leveraging innovation to achieve self-reliance and global competitiveness," Anandharamakrishnan said. PTI SKU RHL