ST panel seeks report from Jharkhand Police over death of Surya Hansda in 'encounter'

Godda, Aug 25 (PTI) The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has sought a report from the Jharkhand Police over the death of Surya Hansda, who was "wanted" in several criminal cases, in an alleged encounter with security personnel, officials said.

An eight-member team of the commission visited different areas in Godda district on Sunday in connection with its investigation into the death of Hansda in the alleged gunfight.

The opposition BJP in the state claimed that Hansda was a tribal activist who was killed as part of a "well-planned conspiracy", but the police maintain that he was a "wanted" man and 25 cases were registered against him.

The police also claimed that Hansda was shot at when he tried to escape from custody by snatching a rifle from the personnel accompanying him and firing upon them.

The NCST team, led by Asha Lakra, met Hansda's family at his native place in Lalmatia, and also visited Rahadbadia Hills, where he was killed on August 10, when the police were taking him to recover arms allegedly belonging to him.

The team of the ST panel also met Godda's Deputy Commissioner Anjali Yadav and Superintendent of Police Mukesh Kumar.

Speaking to reporters, Lakra claimed that there were several missing links in the claims being made by the police relating to Hansda's death.

"Police claimed that 25 cases were registered against him. However, locals stated that he was a social activist. We have asked for the names of the police personnel in the SIT involved in the encounter, along with a copy of all the cases against him. We have asked the district administration and the police to submit a report within seven days," she said.

"If the need arises, senior police officers will be called to Delhi for questioning," she added.

NCST member Nirupam Chakma also raised questions on the police's claims about the sequence of events leading to the encounter.

"What was the reason for the police to recover arms at night, that too with only six to seven personnel? Also, the police claimed that the encounter lasted for half an hour, but villagers denied hearing any sound of firing. There are many such facts which are a matter of investigation," he said.

"We will soon submit all reports to the commission. After that, the commission will take further action," he added.

The NCST took up the case after BJP MP Deepak Prakash lodged a complaint, alleging that Hansda was killed in a "fake encounter".

Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi called Hansda's killing a "well-planned conspiracy".

He claimed Hansda had become an obstacle for the mining mafia operating in the area, and was "eliminated in a staged encounter".

The state government has handed over the investigation into the death of Hansda to the CID.

Hansda had contested the 2019 assembly elections from Borio on a BJP ticket, but after being denied a ticket in 2024, he joined the JKLM and contested again.