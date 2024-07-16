ST quota in Goa assembly by 2027 polls is Centre's decision: CM Sawant

Panaji, July 16 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said it was the Union government's decision to introduce reservation for Scheduled Tribes in the state legislative assembly by the 2027 elections.

Independent MLA Anton Vas had asked a question in this regard in the assembly.

The reservation of assembly seats for the ST community by the next Assembly elections in 2027 is the decision/outcome of Union Government and Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department), New Delhi, the CM's written reply said.

The chief minister further said the matter would be followed up with the Union government now, as the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls was over.

Goa has a 40-member assembly, and once the quota comes into effect, four seats would be reserved for ST candidates.