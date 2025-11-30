ST report satisfied all sections of people, claims Assam CM

Guwahati, Nov 30 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday asserted that the report on demand for ST status by six major communities of the state has been able to satisfy all sections of people.

He dismissed opposition to the report, emphasising that all issues will have support as well as disapproval at some levels.

A Group of Ministers (GoM) had submitted its report in the state Assembly on Saturday on the demand for ST status by six communities – Tai Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Matak, Koch-Rajbongshi and Tea Tribes (adivasis). If these communities are granted ST status, they will come under reservation for education and jobs.

“The report is out now, and it is there for everyone to see. I think, the report has been able to satisfy all sections of people,” Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Sonitpur district.

Asked about opposition to the report by some groups, Sarma said, “Every issue will have some people in favour and some against. This is democracy. All people will not accept something just because I have said it.” Students from the Bodoland University here on Saturday stormed the assembly hall of the BTC secretariat, and vandalised property during the protest against the Assam cabinet's approval of the report. Bodos are one of the largest ST communities in Assam The GoM report has recommended three-tier classification of STs in the state so that the demand can be met without affecting reservation of the existing tribal groups.

It has further proposed the formation of a new category of ‘ST (Valley)', and inclusion of Ahom, Chutia, Tea Tribes, and Kock-Rajbongshi (excluding undivided Goalpara) in it.

For Moran, Matak and Kock-Rajbongshi (Goalpara), it said they can be included in ‘ST (Plains)', and the existing communities in this category ‘do not have much opposition’.

The report said that dialogue has to continue with all stakeholders for a ‘conclusive solution’, and the final nod has to be given by the Parliament through Constitutional amendment. PTI SSG NN