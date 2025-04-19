St Stephen's College launches inaugural edition of 'Deenbandhu Andrews Samvaad'

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Delhi University's St Stephen's College is set to host the first edition of its multidisciplinary academic conclave, "Deenbandhu Andrews Samvaad", on April 21 and 22.

The two-day event seeks to engage students and scholars in meaningful conversations on the evolving contours of the global world order, an official statement said.

Named in honour of Charles Freer Andrews, who was affectionately called "Deenbandhu" or "The Friend of the Poor" by Mahatma Gandhi, the event is rooted in Andrews' legacy of ethical humanism, moral courage and cross-cultural solidarity.

The event will feature a rich lineup of speakers from across politics, academia, law and public life. The notable names include G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) vice-president Baijayant Panda, economist and former Rajya Sabha MP N K Singh and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra.

Other speakers include Professor Ranjana Kumari, Vibha Dhawan, Sanjoy Majumdar, Professor Radhey Shyam Sharma and cyber-law expert Pavan Duggal.

The sessions will cover topics, such as nationalism, global economic shifts, identity politics, AI ethics, environmental crises and the concept of green currencies.

The event aims to provide a platform for deep academic engagement while nurturing the values of justice, empathy and global citizenship, the statement said.

"The Samvaad is not just about discourse; it is about transformation. It seeks to spark inquiry and ethical participation among students in shaping a compassionate world," it added. PTI MHS RC