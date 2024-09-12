St Stephen's College staff urge governing body to admit all students allocated seats by DU

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) The staff association of St Stephen's College has urged the institute's governing body to grant admission to all students whose applications were rejected despite the Delhi University allocating them seats.

Delhi High Court on Tuesday permitted seven students seeking admission in the college on the basis of seats allocated by the Delhi University to attend classes there.

Teachers of St Stephen's College, in a staff association meeting held on Wednesday, resolved that all the students allocated seats in the college had the option of taking admission.

The staff association said it requested the governing body to immediately ensure that admission was granted to these students, whether there was a court order or not.

"It is our understanding that the college should admit all these students as a special case for this year while continuing the legal procedures/administrative conversations with the university. This will not cause any harm in academic, social, practical terms; in fact it is the only considerate, humane and ethical thing to do," the association said.

The petitioners had submitted that despite being allocated seats by the university for BA Economics (Honours) and BA courses, their admissions were not completed within the stipulated time.

While the university supported the petitioners, they were opposed by the college.

The college also opposed the university's stand that it was obliged to admit all candidates allocated seats through the Delhi University's Common Seat Allocation System.

The college said it could admit students only within the sanctioned limit.

The staff association has written to the governing body to grant admission to all the students earlier denied admission.

Seven of the 22 students denied admission had approached the high court and were granted relief on Tuesday.

The remaining students, among whom are three orphans, still remain in uncertainty. They had not approached the high court for admission. PTI NIT SJJ SLB SZM