Shiv Nadar School in Noida and St Stephen's College in Delhi get bomb threat emails

New Delhi/Noida: A prominent college and two schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats over email on Friday, prompting police to deploy explosive disposal units and dog squads to comb the premises, officials said.

The threat emails were sent to St Stephen's College, a constituent of the Delhi University, Ahlcon International School in Mayur Vihar, and the Shiv Nadar School in Noida.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ram Badan Singh later dismissed the threat email sent to Shiv Nadar School as a "hoax".

"At 7:42 am, St Stephen's College received a bomb threat via email. Our bomb and dog squads are on the ground, checking the entire premises," a senior Delhi Police officer said.

An officer in the East Delhi district said officials of the Ahlcon International School in Mayur Vihar Phase-1 informed the police around 6:40 am that they had received an email regarding a bomb on the premises.

Teams are checking the premises, the officer added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Singh said the police received information from Shiv Nadar School about a bomb threat. Dog squads, bomb disposal units, fire brigade and police teams reached the campus and conducted checks but nothing was found.

"It was a hoax email, maybe sent by a student," he added.

Principal Anju Soni said in a message to students' parents and guardians that the school would remain shut on Friday for a sweep.

"This is to share that we have received a threat to the safety of students on campus. We are, therefore, closing down for the day in order to complete a sweep to ensure safety for all," she said.