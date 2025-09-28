ST tag for Dhangars: Activist refuses to end 12-day fast, seeks changes in govt's written assurance

Jalna, Sep 28 (PTI) Activist Dipak Borhade, who has been on a hunger strike in Jalna for the past 12 days seeking Scheduled Tribe status for the Dhangar community, on Sunday said his protest would continue till the Maharashtra government gives a written assurance about his demands.

During the day, MLAs Arjun Khotkar and Narayan Kuche handed over an invitation letter to Borhade for talks with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis but the activist rejected it.

"The assurance in the letter must be amended to reflect the community's expectations," Borhade said.

"Borhade has asked for changes in the written assurance. He has given us his version in writing, which we will submit to minister Girish Mahajan," Khotkar told reporters.

On Saturday, a delegation comprising Guardian Minister Pankaja Munde, Mahajan, Khotkar, and Collector Ashima Mittal had visited Borhade and appealed to him to end his fast.

During the meeting, CM Fadnavis also spoke to Borhade over phone and invited him to Mumbai for discussions.

Fadnavis told Borhade the power to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Dhangar community lies solely with the Centre, adding that the state government will hold talks with the Centre and send a proposal.

"This is a constitutional matter, and different from the Maratha reservation issue. Only the Centre has the right to grant ST status," the CM told the activist during the telephonic conversation, pointing out that the Bombay High Court, in February 2024, rejected petitions making the same demand.

"Fasts and protests will not resolve this issue. It has to be settled through talks," the chief minister said while inviting Borhade to Mumbai for discussions. PTI COR GK BNM