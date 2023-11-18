St Xavier’s University seeks land from Bengal govt for 2nd campus

Kolkata, Nov 18 (PTI) St Xavier’s University has requested the West Bengal government for a piece of land near the city for its second campus.

Vice-chancellor Father Felix Raj on Friday said the university has requested the state government to provide a 10-acre plot owned by the government in Rajarhat-New Town area to the institute for setting up its second campus.

"I have requested CM Mamata Banerjee if she could begin the process of handing over the plot, which was meant to have been used by the state government for some other purpose. But since that did not happen, we had requested the government to hand it over to St Xavier’s and the initial response was favourable. We are keen to follow it up," he said.

St Xavier’s University is currently housed in New Town near the city.

He said as part of ‘Vision 2030’, the institute plans to introduce more courses and build new hostels in the coming days.

The VC said to promote world peace and amity, a state-funded peace chair will be instituted at the university for which the government will give Rs 30 lakh every year.

Raj said former Union finance minister P Chidambaram will deliver a lecture on ‘Future of Democracy’ at the university on November 25 followed by an interactive session with the audience. PTI SUS MNB