ST Xavier's University to hold Convocation on February 15

Kolkata, Dec 12 (PTI) The 6th Convocation Ceremony of St Xavier's University will be held on February 15, 2025, Vice Chancellor Father John Felix Raj said on Thursday.

Around 860 students including eight PhD scholars will receive their degrees at the function, he said at a press meet on the campus of the private varsity here.

Meghalaya High Court Chief Justice I P Mukherjee will be the chief guest, while founder and Chancellor of Vellore Institute of Technology G Viswanathan will be conferred with honorary DLitt for his contribution to the field of academics, research, and innovation.

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose is expected attend the event.

The institute is also organising a Christmas get-together for principals of colleges and schools, and well-wishers of St Xavier's University on December 20.

"This is an effort to share the joy of the season with everyone and spread the message of amity, peace, and fraternity," Father Felix Raj said.

He will also deliver the Annual Christmas Lecture at the Centre for Research & Social Outreach, Parasmoni, Santiniketan, on December 14 on 'Spirituality for Life and Leadership' held in association with Visva-Bharati. PTI SUS NN